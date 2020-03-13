|
|
Hamilton, Angela Betty Lou
Jan. 28, 1939 - Mar. 11, 2020
Angela Betty Lou Hamilton, 81, of Tampa, FL and Sarasota, FL, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, on January 28, 1939. Angela was the daughter of James Edward and Alta B. Miller.
She was the president of Connecticut Junior Women's Club, Past-Matron of the Eastern Star, critical care charge nurse at numerous hospitals in Connecticut, Venice, and Sarasota, and an active member of the Daughters of the King and church altar guild.
Angela was an avid Disney fan with Figment as her favorite character. She enjoyed endless memorable moments at Disney parks and Disney cruises with her family. Angela was well known for her unforgettable Derby Day parties.
She is survived by her daughter Tori and son Mark and daughter-in-law Abby as well as her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Taylor, Christopher, and Ryan. We remember her love and her smile, and we celebrate her entry to the kingdom of heaven.
Celebration of Life for Angela Hamilton will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2pm, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Rd, Tampa, FL 33625.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association, https://cutt.ly/Ytdj96S or Lupus Foundation https://cutt.ly/wtdktqD
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020