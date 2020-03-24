|
Gennamore, Angela
Dec 31, 1925 - Mar 13, 2020
Angela Gennamore, age 94, of North Port, FL, passed away on March 13, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY on December 31. 1925 to Luciano and Jennie Gueli. She came to North Port 23 years ago from Sarasota. Angela was active in the Sons of Italy and as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Sarasota and for the Rehab Center for Handicapped Children in Buffalo.
Angela is survived by her sons, Robert H. Jr and Jack, both of New York; daughter Nancy of Florida; brothers Michael of New York and James of Michigan; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her husband, Robert H. Gennamore, Sr. preceded her in death.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to TideWell Hospice.
Farley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Angela or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020