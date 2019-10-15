|
|
Fotos, Angelia A.
Nov. 7, 1932 - Oct. 12, 2019
Angelia Fotos, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Born to Anthony and Aspasia Fotos in Cincinnati, OH, she was the youngest of nine children. She was the loving mother to Kathryn Connett, and proud grandmother to Shelby, Natalie, and Erin Connett. She also leaves behind a large extended family, including cousins, nieces, and nephews – all of whom embraced and cherished as they were her own grandchildren.
Angie worked much of her life in retail sales and as a loving caregiver in her retirement years.
In 1984 she moved to Sarasota, FL with her daughter and enjoyed 35 years on the Suncoast surrounded by her family and dear friends. She was a member of her beloved St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, where she created lasting friendships and cherished the many volunteer opportunities. In 2011, Angie received the prestigious Archangel Michael Award through the Metropolis of Atlanta, exemplifying the true Orthodox Christian way of life by her deep faith, commitment, dedication, and service to the Church and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A mother's love is immeasurable and will extend far beyond eternity. We love you with all our hearts, you will be dearly missed and your precious memories will live in forever.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17th from 9am – 10am at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 Lockwood Ridge Rd. with funeral service to follow at 10am. Interment will be on Saturday, October 19th at 10am at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019