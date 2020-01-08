|
|
James, Angelia D.
Sept 4, 1968 - Jan 3, 2020
Angeia D. James, 51, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Her legacy of kindness and love of God and family will live on through those whose lives she touched. Prior to fight with cancer, she was employed at United Healthcare, She had earned a master's degree in healthcare administration and a master's degree in business administration from Strayer University. She graduated from Florida Memorial College with a bachelor's in aviation manangement. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, January 10,2020 @ Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday @ House Of God Church, 2310 N. Mango Ave. Sarasota, FL. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020