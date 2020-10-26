Qualich, Angelo
March 27, 2020
Angelo Qualich died March 27, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at 89 years of age. Born in Erzisce, Croatia, he immigrated to the USA after WWII, and was a longtime resident of New Berlin WI, Pewaukee WI, and Bradenton FL. He worked at Allis-Chalmers / Siemens-Allis for his entire career. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ruth Legler Qualich; daughter Cynthia Qualich (Mike Griffin) of Milwaukee, WI; son John Qualich (Emily) and grandchildren Jason, Jessica and Matthew all of Buffalo Grove, IL; brother Amedeo Qualich and niece Lynette Qualich both of Rochester, NY. A service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bradenton on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:30pm Eastern Standard Time. Social distancing practices will be followed; please wear your mask. The service will also be streamed on the church's YouTube page (www.YouTube.com
search for "FUMCB Live"). The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to: City College of New York https://giving.ccny.cuny.edu/
or First United Methodist Church of Bradenton https://www.fumcb.com/online-giving/