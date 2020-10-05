1/1
Anita Vihlen
1944 - 2020
Vihlen, Anita
May 20, 1944 - Oct 2, 2020
Anita Vihlen passed away on October 2nd, 2020 in Nokomis, Florida. Anita was born in 1944 in St. Augustine, FL to Austin and Gretchen (Morrison) Vihlen. Anita was a kind soul who would help anyone. She will be will missed by all those who knew her.
Anita was preceded in death by her son, John Barbe. She is survived by her sister Lydia Freed, her daughter Anna (Worden) Beard and her beloved grandchildren Allison and Ashley Coppola and Ian Barbe.
A celebration of life will take place when it is safer to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to TideWell Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
