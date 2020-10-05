Titus, Ann B.

Nov 20, 1931 - Oct 3, 2020

Ann B. Titus, 88, of Sarasota, died October 3, 2020.

She was born on November 20, 1931 in Argyll, Scotland, and came to Sarasota from Millington, NJ. She was a lifelong member of the All Saint's Episcopal Church in Millington, and a member of the St. Andrew's Society.

Survivors include her sister, Margot Barriskell; her son, Jeffrey A. Titus; her daughter, Gillian T. Ardini; and her two grandchildren, Jeffrey C. Titus and Kristen T. Zitani.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 15th at 10AM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Avenue Sarasota, FL. She will be buried with her beloved husband, Charles A. Titus in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell in a private committal service surrounded by family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in her honor.



