Bertone, Ann
May 11, 1945 - May 4, 2019
Ann (Scola) Bertone, 73 of Gloucester, passed away at MGH Boston, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer on May 4, 2019. Ann was born in Gloucester, MA on May 11, 1945, the daughter of the late Joseph (Pino) Scola and Anna (Quince) Scola. She is a graduate of Gloucester High School, Class of 1963. She was employed by Hartford Insurance and later waitressed in Gloucester area restaurants for many years. She loved the sunshine. She lived in Sarasota for 25 years and owned a successful property management company. She enjoyed traveling to California to visit her granddaughter, as well as taking excursions to New Orleans, the Carolinas and many other places in the US. Ann loved to shop and dining with her friends. Ann always kept in touch with her childhood girlfriends, Gail, Sheila, and Maria, who she met in grammar school, and truly enjoyed spending time with them especially the last few years. She returned to Gloucester three and half years ago, after her health declined to seek treatment at MGH. She is beloved by family and friends, in Gloucester and Florida, and will be truly missed. She is survived by two sons, Robert Bertone and his finance Amy Clements and Keith Bertone all of Gloucester, sister Carolyn Scola Booth and Ida Lloyd and her husband David Lloyd of Gloucester, three grandchildren, Alisha Sevani and husband Vahe of California, Brandyn and Alexa Clements of Gloucester and her great grandson August Sevani of California. Also, her former husband Robert Bertone of NH and nieces and nephew. She was preceded by her parents Pino and Anna, and sister Tina Beyer.
Visiting hours will be held in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester on Monday, May 13, 2019 form 4-8 p.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 15 at 9:30 am in Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Ave, Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2019