Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann K. Weaver


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann K. Weaver Obituary
Weaver, Ann K.
Apr 5, 1946 - Jan 1, 2020
Ann Weaver, 73, died January 1, 2020 at Pinebrook Manor. She was born on April 5, 1946 to Harry and Verna (Miller) Shidler in Bremen, IN.
She was a life member and past president of American Legion Auxiliary #159 and a life member of the auxiliary #8118.
She is survived by her only daughter, Tina Searfoss, a sister Kathy Searfoss and a brother Dean (Sue) Shidler. Significant other Billy Holley and his son Tommy. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Weaver.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park clubhouse. 449 Ixora Circle, Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -