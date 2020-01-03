|
Weaver, Ann K.
Apr 5, 1946 - Jan 1, 2020
Ann Weaver, 73, died January 1, 2020 at Pinebrook Manor. She was born on April 5, 1946 to Harry and Verna (Miller) Shidler in Bremen, IN.
She was a life member and past president of American Legion Auxiliary #159 and a life member of the auxiliary #8118.
She is survived by her only daughter, Tina Searfoss, a sister Kathy Searfoss and a brother Dean (Sue) Shidler. Significant other Billy Holley and his son Tommy. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Weaver.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park clubhouse. 449 Ixora Circle, Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020