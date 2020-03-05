|
|
White, Ann MacLellan
May 05, 1928 - Mar 01, 2020
91, of Tampa, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isabelle MacLennan White and Raymond White and attended the Latin School of Chicago. She went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her bachelors degree and then the University of Chicago for her masters. Ann became an accomplished artist and specialized in Oriental Brush Painting. She had a life-long love of animals so naturally they became her favorite subject; she strived to capture their humor and whimsical nature. Her work was exhibited in galleries & artist workshops in the Sarasota area where she lived for over 30 years.
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Lisann Childress (2016) and sister Nancy Thomas (2017). She is survived by her daughter Carole Isabelle Hutton & son in law Christopher Hutton of Tampa & daughter Laura Cera & husband Tony of CA. She was kind & gentle and loved by all that knew her. She will forever live in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (humanesocietytampa.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020