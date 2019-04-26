|
Wieman, Ann Marie
Sep 21, 1936 - Apr 14, 2019
Ann Marie Wieman of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on April 14, 2019. Ann was born on September 21, 1936 to Leonard and Alice Newett. She leaves her beloved Husband of 62 years Vincent Jerome Wieman. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Michael George Wieman and her son-in-law, Steven Rankin. Her surviving children include her daughter, Kathleen McCullough and her husband John, her daughter Patrice Eller and her husband Michael, her daughter Maureen Rankin, her son Steven Wieman and his wife Kari. She was the loving grandmother of Matthew, Christopher, Shawn, Megan, Jordan, Nicholas, Alec, and Jack and one great-grandchild, Vincent. Also surviving is her sister, Sr. Mary Newett, IHM. Ann retired from her position as the Assistant to the Director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. in May 1997. The following month, she and Jerry moved to Florida and enjoyed 22 years of year round summer. Mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL on Friday May 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., internment will also be held on May 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. Expression of sympathy can be made with a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 4200 Harewood Road, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017, www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org or to The Salvation Army -Sarasota, P.O. Box 2792, Sarasota, FL 34230-2792, salvationarmyflorida.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019