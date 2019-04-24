|
Hosted, Ann Meredith
Sept. 7, 1935 - Apr. 21, 2019
Ann Meredith Hosted (Whaley) died peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on April 21 after a long battle with cancer.
Ann is survived by her husband Thomas Joseph Hosted of Sarasota; her daughter Linda Ann Moses and son-in-law, Charles Thomas Moses III of Reston, Virginia and her son Dr. Thomas Joseph Hosted, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida. In addition, Ann, is survived by her brother Bruce Whaley and his wife Jeanne of Accomac, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was born on September 7, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio. She grew up in Chatham, New Jersey graduating from Chatham High School in 1953 as an honor student, varsity cheerleader and All-State field hockey player. In 1955 she graduated with a Liberal Arts Degree from Colby-Sawyer College. After college she worked in both New York City and New Jersey.
She married Thomas Joseph Hosted on March 2, 1957 in Chatham, New Jersey. Ann gracefully survived nine family relocations throughout the United States and overseas as a corporate wife. Throughout the moves Ann always provided a loving home for their two children, family and friends. In 1993 Ann and Tom made their last move to Sarasota from Darien, Connecticut.
While in Connecticut, Ann founded the National Hospice Pet Therapy Program. In Sarasota she continued this work while heading up the Pet Therapy Program for Hospice of Southwest Florida. For many years, Ann was also a member of the Hospital Vigil Team of Hospice of Southwest Florida, and a dedicated "Baby Cuddler" at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Ann was an active member of The P.E.O. Sisterhood, a Philanthropic Educational Organization, which support women's educational goals. Her hobbies included a lifetime love of German Shepherds, reading, knitting, bridge and travel.
A funeral mass is scheduled on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida with a reception immediately following at the church's Spirit Center. A private burial at Mary's Garden will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. Donations can be made by mailing a check to 12092 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612 or online at www.moffitt.org/giving. Please make a note that the donation is in memory of Ann Hosted. Condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019