O'Connor, Ann
Nov 12, 1927 - Oct 07, 2020
Ann M. O'Connor, 92, of Sarasota, died peacefully at home on October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 65 years, Francis Joseph, her beloved son, Thomas Alfonso of Louisville, KY and dear sister, Jean Clare Francis of Bowling Green, OH. Ann and Fran were blessed with 9 children: Mary and Marc Chamberlin of Sun City Center, FL; Joe and Jean O'Connor of Exton, PA; Kate and Larry Creedon of Stormville, NY; John and Julia O'Connor of Orange, CT; Sara and Doug Russell of South Windsor, CT; Marty and Louise O'Connor of Barre, VT; Amy and Roger Berdusco of Bradenton, FL; and Jean and Chris Gallati of Fairfield, CT. Her nine children blessed her with 31 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Ann was a baby-whisperer and was happy to visit any of her children's houses when a new baby arrived. Along with her husband, they travelled to all parts of the country and even Australia, for birthdays, weddings, First Communions and Confirmations, big games or performances, or just to visit. Many a great family celebration was held at the Beach House in Sea Isle City, NJ, at family homes across the Northeast, or on a cruise ship.
In turn, Ann cherished her families' visits to her house in Florida. No matter how many people arrived, she welcomed them with open arms and a big smile. She loved when they could swim in her pool, visit Sea World, Busch Gardens and Disney World parks.
Holidays were particularly special with Ann. Her thoughtful nature combined with her gifted crafting, made ordinary things memorable. Ann enjoyed papier mache, rubber stamping, beading, flower arranging, and shell crafts.
Ann was born in Cleveland, OH to Alfonso and Henrietta Odoski. She attended St. Ursula Academy in Toledo, OH where she was recognized as the eldest living graduate. Married in 1948, she and Fran lived in Toledo, OH; Farmington, MI; and Stamford, CT before moving to Sarasota, FL in 1987.
Everywhere Ann lived she got involved in tennis, bridge and craft groups. At Palm Aire Country Club, Ann was on the tennis team and was an avid bridge player.
As a devout Catholic, Ann prayed the rosary and attended mass at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church daily, always remembering all family members and their special needs as well as the sanctity of marriage. She assisted at church regularly and was an advocate of Respect Life.
A mass will be celebrated for Ann at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 or Alzheimer's Association
