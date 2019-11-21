|
Reinstrom, Ann
Mar. 11, 1938 - Nov. 19, 2019
Ann Reinstrom was born during the Second World War in the home of her family's farm in Hepstedt Germany. She was the second of five children born to Tina (Stelling) and Henry Gehlken. Her Grandmother convinced her at age 16 to immigrate to the United States where she was sponsored by her aunt Margie.
Ann flourished in Brooklyn and convinced her family to immigrate as well. Soon thereafter she met and married Frank Reinstrom. The couple opened Reinstrom's Delicatessen and had children: Ken, Gary and Denise.
In 1970 the family moved to Sarasota. Ann and Frank soon convinced parents, friends, siblings and cousins that Sarasota was indeed the promised land. Ann was quiet and yet persuasive. She loved, she laughed, she partied, she worked and she gave us a Faith in God that gives us hope for the life to come.
Ann is survived by her brother Harry (Loretta); children Ken (Dot), Gary (Lorel), Denise Sam (Robert); grandchildren: Danielle (Andy), Derek, Adam, Scotty, Lindsey, Loren; great grandchildren: Christian and Lilly.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nokomis, FL.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The First Brass (TheFirstBrass.org)
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019