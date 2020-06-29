Seigel, Ann
Feb 7, 1930 - Jun 23, 2020
Ann (Weinstein) Seigel, 90 years of age, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly from West Hartford, CT, passed away on June 23. Born February 7, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Kate (Beers) Weinstein. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Jerome W. Seigel, of Sarasota, FL; her sons, Paul Seigel of New Haven, CT; David Seigel of Brooklyn, NY; and Marc Seigel of Elkton, MD; her sister, Flora Perskie of Fort Lee, NJ; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Ann was predeceased by her son Neal Seigel. Ann studied Fine Arts at Indiana University, then transferred to the prestigious Pratt Institute and graduated as a Textile Designer. Later in life, she went back to school and earned a Master's Degree in Special Education from St. Joseph's University. She was involved in the Connecticut Learning Disability Assoc. for many years supporting the children of the state of Connecticut. She served as President of the state LDA chapter. Ann was an avid quilter and designed quilts for family and friends to mark special life events. She was a member of the West Hartford Quilters in Connecticut, the Friendship Knot Quilters Guild and the Pinheads in Sarasota, FL. She was very generous of her time by volunteering at Prader-Willi Syndrome Assoc. and at Phillippi Shores Elementary School. Ann was a friend to all who met her. Private graveside services were held on June 25th at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, Wethersfield, CT. Rabbi David J. Small officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prader-Willi PSWA, 8588 Porter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238 or online at https://www.pwsausa.org/get-involved/donate/. Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign the guest book for Ann Seigel, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.