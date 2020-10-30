1/
Ann Vetter Seidenkranz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seidenkranz, Ann Vetter
Jan 2, 1950 - Oct 24, 2020
Ann Vetter Seidenkranz, 70 of Venice died Oct. 24, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born in Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 2, 1950. Ann earned two degrees from the University of Minnesota. She was a great lover of nature, gardens, animals, British television shows and opera. She is survived by her husband, Tim, of Venice; her mother Mary Ellen Vetter of Brooklyn Park, MN; sisters Jo Ellen Ortiz of MN, and Virginia Baker and her husband Tom of TX; brothers Paul, Greg, and Bob of MN, and Tom of CA; 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great nephews, and 1 great niece.
Ann spent a career working at several area businesses, including the Senior Friendship Center.
She was an active member of the Florida Native Plant Society Serenoa Chapter and regularly volunteered to assist homeless cats for the Venice Cat Coalition.
A memorial will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her name at the Venice Cat Coalition, the Florida Native Plant Society, https://serenora.fnpschapters.org, or the Venice Wildlife Center.
To share a memory of Ann or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved