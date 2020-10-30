Seidenkranz, Ann Vetter
Jan 2, 1950 - Oct 24, 2020
Ann Vetter Seidenkranz, 70 of Venice died Oct. 24, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born in Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 2, 1950. Ann earned two degrees from the University of Minnesota. She was a great lover of nature, gardens, animals, British television shows and opera. She is survived by her husband, Tim, of Venice; her mother Mary Ellen Vetter of Brooklyn Park, MN; sisters Jo Ellen Ortiz of MN, and Virginia Baker and her husband Tom of TX; brothers Paul, Greg, and Bob of MN, and Tom of CA; 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great nephews, and 1 great niece.
Ann spent a career working at several area businesses, including the Senior Friendship Center.
She was an active member of the Florida Native Plant Society Serenoa Chapter and regularly volunteered to assist homeless cats for the Venice Cat Coalition.
A memorial will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her name at the Venice Cat Coalition, the Florida Native Plant Society, https://serenora.fnpschapters.org
, or the Venice Wildlife Center.
