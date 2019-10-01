Home

Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Anna Christine Burgin Hurst

Anna Christine Burgin Hurst Obituary
Hurst, Anna Christine Burgin
July 2, 1928 - Sept. 30, 2019
Anna Christine Burgin Hurst, 91, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died on Sept. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 3rd at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
