|
|
Paton, Anna M.
Oct. 25, 1922 - July 8, 2019
Anna M. Paton, 96, of Sarasota, passed away July 8th 2019. "BEST MOM EVER." Muriel, as she preferred to be called is preceded in death by her husband, Hal, of 55 years and step-daughter, Arline Backus. Originally from Edison, N.J. she called Sarasota home for the last 49 years. The past seven years Muriel resided at Heron East ALF, where she had many close friends and an outstanding staff that provided loving care. Muriel's passion was music and she loved to sing. Survived by daughter, Linda Imhoff (Garth) of Sarasota, son's, Ken Paton of Englewood, Harold Paton (Nancy) of Naples; niece, Veronica (Jack) of Malabar; many grand, great and great great grandchildren. There will not be a service at this time. Many thanks to the caring staff of Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019