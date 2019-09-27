|
Crane, Anna Marie
Jan. 18, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2019
Anna Marie Crane, 93, of Sarasota, FL, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord at Tidewell Hospice after a brief hospitalization. She was the widow of William Joseph Crane, who died in 2015.
Anna Marie was born in Loogootee, Indiana, the seventh of nine children of Dennis and Emma Mattingly. She graduated from Montgomery High School and entered the work force at U.S. Rubber, the tire manufacturer, in Indianapolis. During World War II, she served as a hostess at the USO in Indianapolis, where she met her future husband. Anna Marie married her beloved Bill, of Chicopee, MA, in July 1947. Throughout 68 blessed years of marriage, they began and ended each day with a kiss.
Until recent years, when her eyesight became bad enough that she was designated legally blind, she loved drawing, painting and sculpting. She was a prolific poet, an accomplished seamstress/upholsterer and a passionate gardener. She was also an excellent bridge player, and after 20 years in a duplicate bridge club, was recognized as the number one female player. She did the daily crossword puzzle and loved to play Scrabble. She was an avid golfer and founding member of Bent Tree Country Club, where she won numerous trophies for her excellent play. She and Bill also played at New Seabury on Cape Cod. In the years following Bill's retirement, they travelled the world, visiting 46 countries. She and Bill were founding members of St. Patrick's Church (Sarasota) and attended Christ the King Church (Mashpee, MA) and St. Thomas More Church (Sarasota).
Anna Marie dedicated her life to her family, and leaves three children: Melinda Ann of Sarasota, William Sherwood of Santa Fe, NM, and Debra Joan Eisenmann (Mark) of Drury, MO. She also treasured her grandchildren Emma Nelson Crane, Marion McMellen (John) and Royce Crane. She is predeceased by siblings Mae, Nora, Glenn, Garland, J. Ernest, Esther, James and Norma.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Sarasota at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Anna Marie's ashes will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, either online at tidewellhospice.org or by mail to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019