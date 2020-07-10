Honsa, Anna Marie
Aug 5, 1930 - Jul 3, 2020
Anna Marie Honsa, age 89, of Bradenton, Florida passed away Friday July 3, 2020. Anna Marie was born August 5, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Margaret McNicholas Corrigan and Patrick Corrigan. After graduating from Lindblom High School in 1948, she attended Northwestern University. She later retired as Credit Supervisor from Beall's Department Stores having previously worked at Woolco and Underwriters Laboratories.
Anna Marie volunteered her time at North Port Library, Westminster Manor Ambassador, Red Cross, Manatee District Schools, Cook County Hospital, and as a Girl Scout Leader. Anna Marie always had a smile on her face and loved her church and family. She enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones, playing games, listening to music (especially Irish music), and sharing a good meal.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Colette Matthews (Brian); and son, Thomas Honsa (Merle), granddaughter, Celeste Matthews, grandsons, Steven Matthews (Crystal), Nicholas Matthews, and Aaron Honsa (Cassi), and great grandson, Cole.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Honsa, sisters, Kathleen Corrigan and Margaret Corrigan McNicholas, and brother, Bernard Corrigan.
A Mass of Christian burial for Anna was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243. An entombment followed at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.
Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Mary Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave, Orlando, Florida 32821, https://www.cfocf.org/mqus/
, American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th St W, Bradenton, Florida 34209, or your favorite charity
of choice.
