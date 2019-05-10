|
|
Schroeder, Anna Marie
February 10, 1925 - May 8, 2019
Anna Marie Schroeder, 94, of Sarasota, formerly of Trenton, New Jersey, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Jonathan and Anna Lodge, of Trenton, and by her sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Mulford of Hopewell, New Jersey and Martha Applegate-Thornton of Trenton. She was survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Francis B. Schroeder of Sarasota and by her children William Schroeder and his wife Becky of Jamison, PA and Joanne Huinker and her husband Gary of Calmar, Iowa. She was also survived by grandchildren Cory Huinker and his wife Michele of Waukon, Iowa, Jonathan Schroeder and his wife Kasey of Baltimore, MD and Lisa Kelly and her husband Devon of Ames, Iowa. In addition she was survived by great-grandchildren Cody Huinker, Graham Schroeder, Tristan Kelly, Megan Huinker and Josephine Schroeder.
Anna was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, NJ and was employed for many years by the New Jersey Department of Health. She was a congregant of St. Martha's Church in Sarasota after moving to Florida in 1986 and prior to that was a congregant of St. Francis Church in Trenton, NJ. She was active in the PTA's of St. Francis School and Cathedral High School in Trenton. She was a Lady Commander of the Holy Sepulchre Society.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Martha's Catholic Church, Orange Avenue, Sarasota preceded by a viewing which will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, Anna requested that a donation be sent to St. Martha's Catholic School, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019