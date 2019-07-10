|
Kuczynski, Anna Mary
Apr 29, 1924 - Jul 4, 2019
Anna Mary Kuczynski, 95, of Ft. Worth, TX, died on Jul 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Mon, Jul 15, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 9:30AM on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Interment 1:30PM, Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019