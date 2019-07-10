Home

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Bradenton, FL
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Anna Mary Kuczynski


1924 - 2019
Anna Mary Kuczynski Obituary
Kuczynski, Anna Mary
Apr 29, 1924 - Jul 4, 2019
Anna Mary Kuczynski, 95, of Ft. Worth, TX, died on Jul 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Mon, Jul 15, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 9:30AM on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Interment 1:30PM, Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019
