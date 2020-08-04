Bechler, Anna S.Sep 28, 1907 - Jul 29, 2020Anna S. Bechler, 112 years old, has joined her late husband Louis, her parents Johanna and Franz, her sisters Rosa & Johanna & her cousins in eternal peace on Wed, July 29, 2020. Anna was born Sep 28, 1907 in Augsburg, Germany. She came to America at the age of 24 and worked in New York City for 10 years. She then moved to what she referred to as "paradise" (Sarasota) never to leave. A professional seamstress, she worked in the finer dress stores on St. Armands Circle, Main Street, and Palm Avenue. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her daughter and son-in-law Johanna and Rick Chuchro, her grandson Michael Mulvaney and his fiancé Stacey Kanwischer, and Brian Chuchro, her granddaughters Michelle Hazeltine and husband Stephen, and Debby Truesdale and husband Tom, 6 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was a sweet and caring lady with a gentle loving heart who was everything to all of us and deeply loved. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, The Humane Society of Sarasota, or to The Travis Truesdale Memorial Fund at Dreams Are Free c/o The Diocese of Venice.