Schlabach-Roine, Anna
July 25, 1926 - Jan 24, 2020
Anna M Schlabach Roine passed away January 24, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida. Anna was born in LaGrange County, Indiana on July 25, 1926 to Amos and Sara Mast. She was proceeded in death by both parents, two brothers Perry Mast and Harley Mast, her first husband Alvin Schlabach and second husband Ralph Roine, and son Eugene Schlabach. She is survived by one son, Larry (Sharon) Schlabach of Topeka, Indiana and stepdaughters Kathy (David) Rhoades, Terri (Gary) Tzar of Sarasota, Florida and Jan (Chris) Threlkeld of Gainsville, Georgia, a brother Glen (Esther) Mast of Topeka, Indiana, along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She had many jobs in her lifetime but the one she loved most was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family requests any donations be made to a favorite . There will be a memorial service at a later date in Indiana.
