|
|
Kropac-Kochever, Annabelle
July 12, 1931 - March 19, 2019
Annabelle (Covert) Kropac-Kochever, age 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Venice with her children by her side. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota to Arthur & Frances Covert. Annabelle has been a winter resident to Venice from Painesville, Ohio since 1991 and became a full-time resident after her retirement in 2000 from Hellriegels Inn in Painesville. She handed down her talents to her daughter, Kay, who opened Café Venice in 2006. Annabelle is survived by her two children, Ken A. (Sharon) Kropac of Painesville, Ohio, Kay Ann (Greg "GB") Kropac of Venice; two grandchildren, Sabrina (Adam) Kropac-Weagraff of Ashtabula, Ohio and Travis (Cheri) Kropac of Thompson, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Kropac, second husband, William Kochever and two brothers, Art (Joey) Covert and Allan (Butch) Covert. Services and burial will be held in Painesville, Ohio. Annabelle was a loving mother, grandmother and was a friend to anyone she met. Her favorite saying was "Live, Laugh, Love". A private Celebration of Life will be held in Venice at a later date. Additional services and burial will be handled through Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home in Painesville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019