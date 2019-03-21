Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Kropac-Kochever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Kropac-Kochever


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annabelle Kropac-Kochever Obituary
Kropac-Kochever, Annabelle
July 12, 1931 - March 19, 2019
Annabelle (Covert) Kropac-Kochever, age 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Venice with her children by her side. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota to Arthur & Frances Covert. Annabelle has been a winter resident to Venice from Painesville, Ohio since 1991 and became a full-time resident after her retirement in 2000 from Hellriegels Inn in Painesville. She handed down her talents to her daughter, Kay, who opened Café Venice in 2006. Annabelle is survived by her two children, Ken A. (Sharon) Kropac of Painesville, Ohio, Kay Ann (Greg "GB") Kropac of Venice; two grandchildren, Sabrina (Adam) Kropac-Weagraff of Ashtabula, Ohio and Travis (Cheri) Kropac of Thompson, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Kropac, second husband, William Kochever and two brothers, Art (Joey) Covert and Allan (Butch) Covert. Services and burial will be held in Painesville, Ohio. Annabelle was a loving mother, grandmother and was a friend to anyone she met. Her favorite saying was "Live, Laugh, Love". A private Celebration of Life will be held in Venice at a later date. Additional services and burial will be handled through Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home in Painesville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now