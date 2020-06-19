Anne Alster
1939 - 2020
Alster, Anne
Mar 29, 1939 - Jun 17, 2020
Anne W. Alster, 81 of Lakewood Ranch, FL died June 17, 2020 at home. Born March 29, 1939 in Easton, PA she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Stevens) and Nathan B. Williams, Jr. She was a 1957 graduate of Moravian Academy and received her bachelor's degree from Randolph Macon Women's College. She had been employed by the C.I.A from 1961 to 1966 and 1980. She was a 48-year life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, DC and Sarasota and a docent at their headquarters in DC. Anne was also a 20-year member of the P.E.O. (national women's organization for continuing education for women), a member of the Fairfax Co., VA Republican Party from 1982 -2000 and a volunteer at Grace Episcopal Day School from 1973 to 1979.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Lawrence J. Alster and her son : Jonathan S. Alster. Services will be in Easton, PA. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
