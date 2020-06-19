Alster, Anne
Mar 29, 1939 - Jun 17, 2020
Anne W. Alster, 81 of Lakewood Ranch, FL died June 17, 2020 at home. Born March 29, 1939 in Easton, PA she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Stevens) and Nathan B. Williams, Jr. She was a 1957 graduate of Moravian Academy and received her bachelor's degree from Randolph Macon Women's College. She had been employed by the C.I.A from 1961 to 1966 and 1980. She was a 48-year life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, DC and Sarasota and a docent at their headquarters in DC. Anne was also a 20-year member of the P.E.O. (national women's organization for continuing education for women), a member of the Fairfax Co., VA Republican Party from 1982 -2000 and a volunteer at Grace Episcopal Day School from 1973 to 1979.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Lawrence J. Alster and her son : Jonathan S. Alster. Services will be in Easton, PA. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.