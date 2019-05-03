|
|
Kalyvas, Anne Beck
April 8, 1947 - April 28, 2019
Anne Beck Kalyvas, 72, of Sarasota, FL passed peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of almost 50 years, three children, Elizabeth, James (Laurie), and Jane as well as 4 grandchildren, Olivia, Zoe, Wyatt, and Liam; siblings Barb (Danny), Eric (Becky), and Pam (Bill), and many nieces and nephews, and caregivers/friends Norma and Nelly who made each day so happy and fulfilling for her. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen and father John. Anne earned a Masters Degree in Deaf Education and later became the most caring and compassionate Registered Nurse. She led a life full of grace, class and tremendous empathy. Despite her 20+ year battle with progressive MS, she still maintained an outlook on life of true joy and was constantly with a big beaming beautiful smile. Her daily thoughts and actions were always centered around how she could honor or help someone else. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special moment for others. She was the epitome of selflessness. Anne was, and continues to be, a true inspiration to her family and all of those fortunate to have known her. She was a true angel on Earth. There will be a private memorial service honoring Anne and her amazing soul. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate).
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019