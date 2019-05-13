|
Cardillo, Anne
February 22, 1923 - May 8, 2019
Anne N. Cardillo, formerly of Garwood, New Jersey and Venice, Florida and, most recently of Chatham, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2019.
Anne was born in New York City on February 22, 1923. She moved with her parents to New Jersey, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, New Jersey and worked as a Legal Secretary for Judge Nash in Westfield, New Jersey. After her marriage in 1945 to Dominick Cardillo, a World War II Purple Heart Veteran, she became a homemaker and a mother.
Anne and Dom were devoted members of Saint Anne's Church in Garwood and participated in many volunteer activities. Anne, as a member of the Rosary Society and Dom as a member of the Holy Name Society, as a parish Trustee, and as a founding member of the Monsignor John M. Walsh Knights of Columbus Council. Throughout the 1970's and 1980's, Anne served as the Parish Secretary at Saint Anne's under Reverend John A. Mc Hale for 20 years, handling all of the administrative aspects of operating the grammar school, convent, rectory and church. She and Father McHale planned and oversaw the major renovation/expansion of Saint Anne's Church and the construction of a new rectory.
Anne loved everything about nature, especially birds and flowers. She appreciated a day of warmth and sunshine more than anyone. While residing in Venice, Florida for 30 years, she raised many types of orchids and developed a passion for the art of basket-weaving. She and her sister, Vera, created beautiful baskets, many of which were in the intricate Nantucket style. Anne was also a wonderful cook and a great baker.
Anne spent the past four years living at the Juniper Village Assisted Living Facility in Chatham, New Jersey. She very much enjoyed her time there and had many friends among the residents and the staff, and her special Aide, Stacy Ann James.
Anne was pre-deceased by her parents, Sebastiano and Rosaria (nee Leotta) Nucifora, her loving husband of 65 years, Dominick, her twin sibling at birth, her sister Vera Maria Beck, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Anne is survived by her daughter, Linda Pacchiano, her son-in-law, Anthony Pacchiano, cousin Frances Weber and many wonderful and loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, Blue Mill Rd., New Vernon on Friday at 10:30AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Thursday from 4-7PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in Anne's memory to Catholic Charities, USA or The .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 15, 2019