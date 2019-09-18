|
Wolfe, Anne E.
Jun 22, 1939 - Sep 16, 2019
Anne E. Wolfe, 80, Bradenton, FL, died after an extended stay at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center on September 16, 2019. The cause of death, in part, was stage three Ovarian Cancer.
Anne was born in Cambridge, England, on June 22, 1939, the daughter of Leslie and Louisa Richards. She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Michael Wolfe in Bradenton FL; sister, Jean Louise Richards Lipman; niece, Ana Benito Richards and nephew David Benito Richards in Madrid, Spain.
Anne graduated from Acton College (later London University) with a degree in Hotel Management and initially worked at the world famous Kings Head Hotel as their accountant (formerly King Henry VIII's hunting lodge) located just one block from the Harrow (Preparatory) School, in Harrow-on-the-Hill, Middlesex, England.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force, I met Anne at the Kings Head Hotel in May 1962 through a close friend who was dating Anne's girlfriend. Our first official date was June 1, 1962, at the London's U.S. Officers' Douglas House, and subsequently we were married on January 7, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland. What is of interest is that the marriage minister looked exactly liked Mitch Miller, a very popular entertainer at the time, an American oboist, conductor, record producer, and record industry executive. Anne and I do not remember anything about the ceremony as we were mesmerized by the "look-alike" Mitch Miller. Our marriage lasted for more than of 55 years. After our marriage we traveled annually to England and Europe to see relatives. One year while visiting Scotland, I convinced Anne to take a short five-mile hike between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Prior to our hike I checked her rucksack and discovered she had packed an electric curling iron.
Anne spent 42 years working for the American Express Company (AMEX) in accounting, retail, and business services, and received numerous outstanding performance awards throughout her career. During the early part of her career, Anne became the chief accountant at the AMEX office in Baltimore, Maryland. Anne opened and was retail director of six AMEX retail offices and one business travel center between 1980 and 1983. During the early 1980s, she also served on a world-wide AMEX committee charged with the responsibility of conducting an opinion (feedback) poll of all U.S. employees. This task was completed after two years and the committee made a personal presentation to the American Express CEO and president.
In 1983, AMEX opened a business travel center located at the Westinghouse-Defense and Electronic Group (largest employer in Maryland) in Linthicum, Maryland. Anne managed this office, which handled 30 additional accounts, as well as the original Westinghouse account, and four satellite offices. She was cited for her outstanding performance during this period. In 1988 she accepted the praise of her peers when she was named the Manager of the Year for the Southern Region. In December 1988, Anne became the director of the World Bank Travel Office, in Washington, DC, managing in excess of 500 employees. This office was considered the largest world-wide AMEX flagship business account for the company.
From 1991-1993, she was responsible for buying and selling 42 international currencies on a daily basis. The value of these accounts exceeded $100 million daily. In 1993, Anne became manager of 42 Maryland and Virginia business travel on-site locations. After retiring from American Express in 2004, she worked as a consultant at the U.S. Department of State (DOS) managing 130 business-related employees as chief liaison between DOS and AMEX.
Anne was also very active after retirement, volunteering and/or serving on non-profit boards for numerous organizations, including as a IRS income tax assistant for a local community center; treasurer and board member of the Anne Arundel Scottish Festival; BWI pathfinder volunteer at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport; board member of the Daughters of the British Empire; and served as member and volunteer for the St. Andrew Society of Sarasota and the Caledonian Club of Florida West.
Committal Services will be 10:30AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
The Flowers of the Forest . . .
"I've seen the smiling of fortune beguiling,
I've felt all her favors and found their decay;
Sweet was her blessing,
Fond her caressing,
But now they are fled-fled far away.
I've seen the forest adorned, the foremost,
With flowers of the fairest, both pleasant and gay;
Sweet was their blooming,
Their scent the air perfuming,
But now they are withered, and a'withed away!
"I've seen the morning with gold the bills adorning,
And clouds and tempests storming before the mid-day;
I've seen Tweeds silver streams,
Glittering in the sunny beams.
Grow drumlie and dark as they rolled on their way.
O Fickle fortune, why this cruel sporting?
Why thus perplex us, poor sons of a day?
Nae mair thy frowns fear me,
Nae mair thy smiles cheer me,
For the flowers of the forest are a'withed away!"
"What am I supposed to do now when the best part of me was always you?"
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019