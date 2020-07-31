Hyland, Anne F.
Jun 9, 1941 - Jul 31, 2020
Anne Frances Hyland's amazing journey ended on 7/31/2020. Beloved daughter of Jim and Anna Engels, Anne was born and raised in Clifton, NJ. She was a 1958 graduate of Clifton High. While working in Gimbels she met the love of her life (William) Roy Hyland. Married June18, 1961, Anne and Roy celebrated 55 years of marriage before Roy passed in 2016. Anne and Roy raised their two daughters in Ringwood, NJ where Anne was involved in many community activities. Once their girls were "out of the nest" Anne and Roy relocated to Stamford, CT. Long time members of Stamford Yacht Club they were both avid sailors. Upon Roy's retirement from GTE they moved to Venice, FL and were active residents of the Venice Golf and Country Club for over 25 years. Many friends and memories were made there. Of late, Anne was a resident at Cadbury Park. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Cadbury Park Staff for their outstanding care when Anne resided there.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Laura and husband Keith Wicks, and Lynne and husband George Hamm. Anne was blessed with three super grandchildren: Kelly Rothermel and her husband, Josh, Sarah Wicks and Michael Pierce. She was proud to be known as Gigi to her great granddaughters Skyler and Anikah Rothermel. Anne loved all of her family dearly. Anne is also survived by her cousins Bill Kneringer and family, Jim Brach and family and Tom Brach, nephew Mike Lanza and family and brothers-in-law Ron and Rick Hyland and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Anna and Jim Engels, her beloved husband Roy Hyland, sisters-in-law Claire Lanza and Dorothy Hyland, cousins Maureen Brach and several aunts and uncles. Anne's was a life well loved.
Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, are appreciated. To share a memory of Anne or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
