Nethercott, Anne Horne Stirling
December 30, 1926 - February 8, 2019
Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott died on February 8, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. A 55-year resident of Cincinnati, she moved to Sarasota in 1995.
Mrs. Nethercott (nee Templeton) was born in Toronto, Canada on December 30, 1926 to Andrew and Annie Templeton, Scottish immigrants. She graduated from the University of Toronto, Victoria College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Greek and Latin in 1949. She married James Nethercott that year, and they moved to Oakville, Ontario. They moved to Cincinnati in 1957 when he was promoted within the Procter and Gamble Company. Ultimately, he became Senior Vice President of Finance and a corporate Director retiring in 1992.
A supporter of many community organizations, Mrs. Nethercott was particularly interested in those with a focus on education, music, and theater. In Sarasota, she supported the Sarasota Orchestra, the Asolo Repertory Theater, the Florida Studio Theater, WEDU, and the Community Foundation of Sarasota.
She and her husband traveled throughout the world whenever they could. In retirement, they participated in longer term advisory projects organized by the Executive Service Corps in Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, and Ecuador.
Outgoing and energetic -- a force of nature, Mrs. Nethercott was well known for her hospitality to others, including those far from their national home. An avid gardener and an excellent cook, she was also an accomplished dressmaker, knitter, handcrafter, and pianist.
She loved her family and they her. Her grandchildren particularly cherish their annual summer trips with their grandparents, parents not included, to a Wyoming dude ranch.
She leaves her daughter, Sandra Waters, and son-in-law, Stephen Waters of Greenwich, Connecticut; three grandchildren: James Waters (Tara) of Greenwich, Connecticut; John Waters (Melissa) of Dallas, Texas; and Anne Waters Enberg (Jon) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, her parents, and her husband in 2009.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Monday, February 25 at 3:30 pm in The Highlands main lounge at The Glen Ridge on Palmer Ranch, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Sarasota Orchestra, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236; the Asolo Repertory Theater, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243; or the Florida Studio Theater, 1241 N Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019