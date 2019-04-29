|
Moore, Anne Kristin
June 21, 1931 - April 24, 2019
Anne Kristin "Emmie" Moore (Age 87) of Sarasota, FL, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim "Pappy" Moore; and sons Jamie and Danny. She is survived by daughter Terry and her husband, Robb, of Sarasota, FL and daughter Marty of Charlottesville, VA. A much-loved and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, Emmie is survived by grandson, Josh and his wife, Kayla, and their daughters Collins and Scottie, of Sarasota, FL; granddaughter Madeline, of Boston, MA; granddaughter Veronica, of New York, NY, and granddaughter Isabelle, of Savannah, GA.
Emmie is survived by sisters-in-law Peg Hammer of Delray Beach, FL; Hannah Martin Hammer of Greensboro, NC; Joan Riordan of Lighthouse Point, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Regardless of relationship, she was everyone's Emmie, who loved and was loved by all whom she touched.
Emmie was born in Red Bank, New Jersey on June 21, 1931, to the late Einar and Katherine Collins Hammer. She grew up in Shrewsbury, NJ with brothers Dick, Bob, and Paul, and sister Mary Lou, all of whom were there to welcome her to her heavenly home. Emmie attended Barry University (Fl) where she became a Registered Nurse. She would go on to practice nursing in both the operating and emergency rooms of hospitals in New York and New Jersey before turning her passion for caring for others to become a trainer of Emergency Medical Technicians in Aberdeen Township, NJ. Emmie is a life member of the South Aberdeen EMS.
An avid traveler, Emmie's first professional job was as a cruise ship nurse, a form of travel that she would love for the remainder of her life with sailings to Alaska, Norway, Iceland, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
When there was a need for a volunteer, Emmie was always there, paying it forward. She was appreciated by her family and friends for her fighting spirit, positive attitude and generosity.
Emmie's other passions included golf, ice cream, puzzles, crosswords, movies, theater, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and watching HGTV.
The family is thankful for the wonderful and compassionate care Emmie received from her doctors, nurses, and the entire staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
To honor Emmie's request, in lieu of a formal service, we ask that you remember and honor her in your own way.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019