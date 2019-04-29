|
Geffert, Anne Leary
June 1, 1935 - April 25, 2019
Anne Leary Geffert, 83, of Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully on April 25, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, Florida.
Born on June 1, 1935 to Margaret Moore and John V.H. Leary, Anne matriculated at The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, NY, and Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York, and was an Engineering Assistant at AT&T before becoming a full-time home manager and community volunteer.
She shared more than 58 years of marriage with her loving husband Thomas, whom she married on September 24, 1960, less than a year after meeting on a blind date.
Predeceased by her older brothers Jack and Rod Leary, and her fraternal twin sister Arlene, Anne is survived by a sister, Jane Leary Frank of Bronxville, NY.
In addition to her husband Tom, Anne is also survived by their four children: MaryLiz Geffert (h. Gary Epler) of Portsmouth, NH; Thomas Geffert (w. Kieran Kinney Geffert) of Mill Valley, CA; Katie Geffert Schneider (h. Rich Schneider) of Teaneck, NJ; and Julie Geffert Rimas (h. A. Paul Rimas) of Mill Valley, CA. A devoted grandmother, she will be forever adored by her nine grandchildren; Ruby and Nora Epler, Chase and Jack Geffert, Callum, and Margaret Schneider, and Anna, Katie and Tommy Rimas.
Before moving to Florida in 2015, Anne and Tom resided in Teaneck, NJ. Anne was an active member of St. Anastasia Church community, where she worshiped faithfully alongside many friends. Anne spent many hours at the Oritani Field Club and Hackensack Golf Club, enjoying time playing tennis, bridge and golf. A voracious reader, she was a member of the Teaneck Public Library Board of Trustees and regularly shared her love of literature with her book club companions. A loving and loyal friend, who always brought laughter, Anne will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota on May 6, 2019 at 9:30 am. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Anastasia Church in Teaneck at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's name to Tidewell Hospice, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, or St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019