Anne Marquis Stevenson
1934 - 2020
Stevenson , Anne Marquis
Jun 20, 1934 - May 6, 2020
Sarasota, FL./Albion, NY: Anne Marquis Stevenson, 85, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born in Albion, NY on June 20,1934 to William and Marion Marquis. She graduated from Albion High School class of 1952. She married her husband of 66 years, David W. Stevenson, on November 14, 1953. They had a wonderful marriage together. She was an administrative assistant to the Superintendent of Albion Central School District until her retirement in 1991. She and David enjoyed retirement, splitting their time between Albion, NY and Sarasota, FL. They eventually made Sarasota, FL their full time residence. Anne was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Albion, NY and St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, FL. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marion Marquis and son-in-law Stanley T. Saeger, Jr. She is survived by her husband David, two children, Lynnette A. Saeger of Coopersburg, PA and David B. Stevenson (Santa) of Sarasota, FL, and four grandchildren, Stanley T. Saeger, III of Philadelphia, PA, Abigail Masi (Paul) of Philadelphia, PA, Alexander Stevenson of Sarasota, FL and Jessica Rockey (William) of St. Augustine, FL. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in memory of Anne M. Stevenson may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL, Christ Episcopal Church in Albion, NY or St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, FL.
Anne's arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Avenue, Albion, NY
To share a special memory of Anne, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher-Mitchell Funeral Homes Inc
16650 State Route 31
Holley, NY 14470
(585) 638-6466
