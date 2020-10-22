Ross, Anne
Feb 18, 1924 - Oct 12, 2020
Anne C. Ross, 96, passed away quietly at home with friends on Monday October 12. She maintained her independence until the last few days and kept her keen wit and sense of humor to the end. Born Anne Carrie Baratucci in Cleveland, Ohio the oldest of four, with two brothers and a sister. Losing their mother, Anne looked out for her siblings early on and for the rest of their lives. She was personally frugal and yet very generous, always looking out for others. She married Charles Gebauer (deceased) and lived in Willoughby Ohio near her brothers. She retired from Lubrizol after 25 years as a testing technician. When Charlie passed away Anne traveled the world often with her friend Steffie. Anne met R. Glenn "Lefty" Ross of Rathfull Falls, MB on a cruise in Greece. They married soon after and settled in Palmetto FL. After 35 years of marriage Lefty passed in 2012. "Auntie Anne" enjoyed her nieces and nephews grandnieces, and grandnephews. Anne continued to travel into her nineties, visiting her extended family in Ohio each year and attending various "destination" events, casino birthday parties, a cruise to Cuba. She loved life and she loved her people: her relatives and her Palm Bay park family. Preceded in death by brothers Nick Baratucci (Alene), and Genne Baratuci (Wilda), and sister Jeanne Klein (Howard), nephew Robert Baratucci. Survived by nieces Joyce Baratucci, Laura Stokley, Cathy Butler, nephews John Klein(Roseann), James Baratuci (Linda), William Baratuci (Eileen), grandnieces Alexa Baratuci, Lisa Martinez (Kevin), Amy Chavez (Jason), Sarah Butler, Krista Kinzinger(Michael), Amy Ballash (Greg), Brianna Gaines (Brian), Emily Gacek (Stephen) and grandnephews Jason Butler (Brittany), Nicholas Gawry, David Stokley (Lauren), Jacob Stokley, J. Nicholas Baratuci, Kevin Klein and 12 greatgrandnieces and greatgrandnephews. Survived by Lefty Ross's children Clifford Ross (Lynnea), Dennis Ross (Carren), Carrie Schur, Colleen Gresiuk (Gregory), granddaughters Chantel Woldanski (Ashley), Eden Gresiuk, grandsons Matthew Gresiuk (Kelsey), Paul Schur (Maki), Adam Schur (deceased), and greatgrandchildren Piper, Maxell, Thea, Harrison. A funeral Mass and Internment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 505 26th St West, Palmetto, FL 34221, Friday October 30 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Catholic Charities Foundation, Diocese of Venice, Inc. or your charity of choice
.