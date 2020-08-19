Schwarzkopf, Anne

Nov 14, 1928 - Aug 11, 2020

Anne H. Schwarzkopf, 91, formerly of Weston, MA, passed away Aug 11 in Sarasota, FL.

Born in Washington, DC to Myrtle Hendrix Shuppert and George Walter Shuppert, Anne grew up in Maryland and received her degree in Music from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), specializing in piano and voice. Her first career was as a cost accountant for the U.S. Army Engineers in Baltimore. While there, in her free time she enjoyed performing as a church soloist and also sang with the Baltimore Civic Opera Company and the Peabody Institute Chorus.

In 1953 she married Jerry Schwarzkopf of New Rochelle, NY, and they moved to Massachusetts where Anne earned an M.Ed degree from Lesley University and began a second career as a Learning Disabilities Specialist in the Concord Public Schools. While there she helped to establish a successful program "Adventures in Music" which brought orchestral concerts to elementary school children. For many years Anne continued her involvement in music, singing in church choirs and community choruses. At age 40 she began her study of cello and soon joined the Lincoln-Sudbury Civic Orchestra.

While living in Massachusetts, Anne and Jerry spent many happy weeks and months cruising the eastern seaboard on their boat.

In 1994, Anne and Jerry moved to The Meadows in Sarasota and became very active in their community. Anne tutored foreign students in English as a Second Language and served on the Literacy Council Board. She continued to pursue her musical interests, singing in the First United Methodist Choir, playing cello in the Sarasota Pops Orchestra, and founded two string quartets. She played the cello until her death.

Through the Rotary Club she and Jerry met and hosted foreign guests from 18 countries, many of whom became long-time friends. Anne and her husband especially enjoyed foreign travel, and frequently visited Rotary friends. They eventually visited over 40 countries and visited every continent.

Anne was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter DM, an organization of women helping women reach their educational goals through loans, grants and scholarships. She chaired the annual fundraiser for 2018 & 2019, served as corresponding secretary and also served on the social committee.

With her positive, can-do attitude, and sense of humor, Anne made positive contributions to many organizations. She was a gracious lady who will be missed.

Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 67 years. Survivors include sons Donald (Nancy) of NJ and John of MD, grandsons Andrew and Gregory, and brother George W. Shuppert (Phyllis). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled later.

Memorials may be given to P.E.O. Foundation, c/o 7788 Grande Shores, Sarasota, FL 34240.



