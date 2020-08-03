Pech, Annemarie Renoth

Sep 18, 1941 - Jul 18, 2020

A beautiful soul, Annemarie Renoth Pech.

On July 18th 2020 Our gorgeous mother/grandma/wife/friend left us. Annemarie left an impact on every one she met. She left behind her soulmate Pier, her son Gregory, her daughter in law Roxana, and her grandchildren Paulina, Gregory, and Leonardo, as well as many friends.

Annemarie grew up in the Bavarian Alps of Germany. She immigrated to the United States in her twenties and learned to love Sarasota, Florida where she started a new life.

She was a self made woman who started her own business of hairstyling.

Her elegance and compassion left the places she went and the people she knew, for the better! Annemarie's passion was the world of gardening, she admired and nurtured the lives in her garden. She had a charm of European elegance and class that always left an impression. Her other passion was culinary. Nothing was done in a simple manner; she'd always leave a passionate touch such as unique cheeses, marmalade's, or toppings accented with a silver spoon.

She partook in many activities in Sarasota such as Selby Gardens, The Bromilead Society, and was a member of a book club (which she was all VERY passionate about).

Her soul was gentle and compassionate, one who never left another behind. The love she put into others is unmatched. Annemarie was the barrer of love and kindness. We will miss and remember you forever.

Service to be held Friday August 7 at St Martha Church 200 N Orange ave, Sarasota.



