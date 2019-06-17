Home

Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Annetta Hopf
Annetta J. "Granny" Hopf

Annetta J. "Granny" Hopf Obituary
Hopf, Annetta J. 'Granny'
Apr 11, 1924 - Jun 16, 2019
Annetta J. 'Granny' Hopf, 95, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Sterling Heights, MI, died on Jun 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Sat, Jun 22, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Sat, Jun 22, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 19, 2019
