Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery
801 Circus Blvd.
Sarasota, FL

1927 - 2019
Annette Long Obituary
Long, Annette
Aug. 3, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2019
Annette Long, 92, of Sarasota, passed away on December 2, 2019. She is survived by her son Jonathan Jack Long of Sarasota, daughter, Ruth Ann Long-Ebin and her husband John Phillips Ebin of Sarasota, sister, Marcelle Sommers of Sarasota, granddaughter, Valentine Long of Paris, France, and grandson Warren Long of Madrid, Spain. She was loved and adored by all.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 am at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, 801 Circus Blvd., Sarasota 34232. A reception will follow at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to .
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
