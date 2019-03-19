Bowley, Annie Moodie

Jan. 29, 1933 - Mar. 8, 2019

Annie Moodie Bowley, 86, of Sarasota Florida, passed away March 8, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Sparling) Fallon, January 29, 1933 in Fifeshire, Scotland. Surviving air raids during the war and many hardships, Ann and her siblings learned the importance of resilience and striving to achieve a better life. Moving to England as a teenager Ann obtained a degree at the Northside Girls School and worked in Leicester, England managing a sales department. Ann married the late Frank Bowley, a US Air Force officer stationed in England. Ann met Frank at a dance hall in Bruntenthorpe and both Frank and dancing became her lifelong passion. Later relocating to the United States, Ann became a US citizen in 1961 and resided in Florida for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bowley; son, Don Bowley; and grandson, Dustin Brown. Ann is survived by son, Dean Bowley; daughters Donna Whittaker and Dianne Anderson; 10 wonderful grandchildren; 6 precious great grandchildren; brother Robert Fallon of Leceister, England and sisters, Elizabeth Dodson and Millie Widdowson of Leicester, England.

Ann was a devoted wife and mother, raising four children while working as an insurance adjuster, yet always making time to volunteer at little league and school activities. Ann loved music and dance. She became an accomplished ballroom dancer, competing in local and national competitions and winning numerous awards, following in the steps of her great grandmother and namesake, a renowned competition dancer for the Braemar and Highland games. Ann shared her love of dance with others as an owner of an independent dance studio. In later years, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her kitties, traveling, music, current affairs, and long chats with beloved siblings in England. Independent and strong, Ann will be dearly missed and remembered for the same grace, generosity of spirit, loyalty, and strength for which she lived her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name to Cat Depot animal shelter are welcome and appreciated.

There will be a graveside service for family and friends, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Palms Memorial Park, with Pastor Kelly Fitzgerald officiating. 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, Florida, 34232. Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary