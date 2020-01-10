|
|
LaFemina, Anthony A.
Nov. 19, 1933 - Dec. 30, 2019
Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina 86, of Venice, Florida died December 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1933 in New Haven, Connecticut to John and Natalie (D'Amato) LaFemina (Deceased). He received his Ordination to Priesthood May 27, 1961 in Canada, First Solemn Mass June 11, 1961, Licentiate in Theology University of Montreal, Doctorate of Canon Law, Dominican Fathers Official of the Holy See (Roman Curia). Incardinated in the Diocese of Venice December 22, 1986 by His Excellency The Most Reverend John J. Nevins, Bishop of Venice. Monsignor was a Canon Lawyer, Theologian, Philosopher, Spiritual Director, Iconographer, Author, Artist, Chef, but to those who knew him he is best remembered as a friend. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou LaFemina Pellegrino, many nieces and nephews, and his spiritual brother Priests and dear friends throughout the world. A Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel in Venice, A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:00 AM at Epiphany Cathedral. Burial will be held on February 8, 2020 in New Haven,Connecticut.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020