Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony LaFemina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony A. LaFemina


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony A. LaFemina Obituary
LaFemina, Anthony A.
Nov. 19, 1933 - Dec. 30, 2019
Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina 86, of Venice, Florida died December 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1933 in New Haven, Connecticut to John and Natalie (D'Amato) LaFemina (Deceased). He received his Ordination to Priesthood May 27, 1961 in Canada, First Solemn Mass June 11, 1961, Licentiate in Theology University of Montreal, Doctorate of Canon Law, Dominican Fathers Official of the Holy See (Roman Curia). Incardinated in the Diocese of Venice December 22, 1986 by His Excellency The Most Reverend John J. Nevins, Bishop of Venice. Monsignor was a Canon Lawyer, Theologian, Philosopher, Spiritual Director, Iconographer, Author, Artist, Chef, but to those who knew him he is best remembered as a friend. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou LaFemina Pellegrino, many nieces and nephews, and his spiritual brother Priests and dear friends throughout the world. A Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel in Venice, A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:00 AM at Epiphany Cathedral. Burial will be held on February 8, 2020 in New Haven,Connecticut.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
Download Now