Ferraro, Anthony
Dec 4, 1953 - Jan 1, 2020
Anthony J. "Tony" Ferraro, 66, beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Hunter), previously of Twinsburg, Ohio, passed away in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on January 1, 2020. Cherished father of Adrienne (Bo) Mueller and incomparable "Grumpa" of Archie, Bernie, and Geno. He is also survived by his father, Tony; mother-in-law, Irene Hunter; brothers-in-law, Bob Avenmarg and Robert (Anne) Hunter; niece, Jennifer (Scott) Simpkins; great-nephew, Bobby; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy (nee Anselmo) Ferraro; sister, Cathy Avenmarg; nephew, Bobby Avenmarg; father-in-law, Robert Hunter; and brother-in-law, James Hunter.
Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Tony at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road, (OH RTE 82), Sagamore Hills, OH on January 19 from 2 to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barnabas Catholic Church (Northfield) on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private burial at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tidwell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Fundamentally, all is well. (www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020