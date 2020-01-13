Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Ferraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Ferraro


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Ferraro Obituary
Ferraro, Anthony
Dec 4, 1953 - Jan 1, 2020
Anthony J. "Tony" Ferraro, 66, beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Hunter), previously of Twinsburg, Ohio, passed away in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on January 1, 2020. Cherished father of Adrienne (Bo) Mueller and incomparable "Grumpa" of Archie, Bernie, and Geno. He is also survived by his father, Tony; mother-in-law, Irene Hunter; brothers-in-law, Bob Avenmarg and Robert (Anne) Hunter; niece, Jennifer (Scott) Simpkins; great-nephew, Bobby; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy (nee Anselmo) Ferraro; sister, Cathy Avenmarg; nephew, Bobby Avenmarg; father-in-law, Robert Hunter; and brother-in-law, James Hunter.
Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Tony at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road, (OH RTE 82), Sagamore Hills, OH on January 19 from 2 to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barnabas Catholic Church (Northfield) on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private burial at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tidwell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Fundamentally, all is well. (www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -