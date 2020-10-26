Fiala, Anthony "Tony"
Aug 30, 1944 - Oct 18, 2020
Tony Fiala, 76, of Osprey, FL, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio and resided in that area until his family moved to New Rochelle, New York.
Tony returned to Ohio, earning a B.S. in Industrial Management at The Ohio State University. After college, Tony served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel (Military Police). During this time, he received an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Army Commendation Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal. After his tour ended, he stayed on in the Army Reserves until retirement. He continued his work in law enforcement as an Agent for the U.S. Department of the Treasury working in New York City, while earning his MBA in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. in 1973. After retiring from this position in 1994, he relocated from Somers, N.Y. to Sarasota and later to Osprey, FL.
He had a passion for both boating and fishing, which lead him to become a member of the Sarasota Power and Sail Squadron, serving on the bridge and becoming Commander for the year 2000. He devoted time to The University of Florida/IFAS Master Gardner Volunteer Program. From 2012 through 2018, he volunteered at Sarasota Memorial Hospital serving as Lead Volunteer in the Cath Lab and was awarded "Volunteer of the Year" in 2018. He was also a member of The American Legion, VFW, and Winchester Collectors Association.
His interests were many, and Tony always sought to expand his knowledge and skills. He was an avid photographer, loved to cook, and as a keen player, always enjoyed a good card game of Bridge or Hearts.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Fiala of Bend, Oregon, his grandson, Cayden Fiala of Bend, Oregon, his partner, Heidi Colwell of Osprey, FL and his sister-in-law, Barbara Fiala of Pennsylvania, along with her family. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Fiala, his mother Mary Fiala, and his brother, Micheal Fiala.
Funeral arrangements made by Toale Brothers, North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. A funeral service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, on November 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the American Heart Association
or the American Lung Association
.