Farrell, Anthony J.
Aug 21, 1953 - July 4, 2019
Anthony J. Farrell, 65, of Sarasota, Florida, died on July 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday July 8th, at At Mr. Farrell's Home, 4321 Des Plaines Drive, Sarasota, FL 34233. Services will be held at 9:30AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 8, 2019