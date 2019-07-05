Home

Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mr. Farrell's Home
4321 Des Plaines Drive
Sarasota, FL
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
2901 Bee Ridge Rd
Sarasota, FL
Anthony J. Farrell


1953 - 2019
Anthony J. Farrell Obituary
Farrell, Anthony J.
Aug 21, 1953 - July 4, 2019
Anthony J. Farrell, 65, of Sarasota, Florida, died on July 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday July 8th, at At Mr. Farrell's Home, 4321 Des Plaines Drive, Sarasota, FL 34233. Services will be held at 9:30AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 8, 2019
