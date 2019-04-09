|
Tabeek, Anthony J.
Dec 7, 1943 - Mar 29, 2019
Anthony J. Tabeek, 75, of Union City, NJ, lost his very brave battle with leukemia on March 29, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Tony received his Bachelor of Science from Jersey City University, and his Master of Science from Montclair State University. Tony's professional legacy includes the hundreds of young minds that he inspired and hundreds of young athletes that he coached during his 34 years as a science teacher and football coach at New Milford High School in New Milford, NJ. Ever active in his community, Tony was also a cub scout leader, a volunteer EMT for the Ringwood Ambulance Corps, a volunteer for the Stokes Forest Environmental Education Program, the President of the Skyline Lakes Property Owners Association, and served on the Ringwood Borough Council. Upon relocating to Sarasota, Florida, Tony became a mentor to many kids as part of the Big Brothers of Sarasota Program, volunteered as a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, and helped rehabilitate dozens of animals and educated thousands of guests at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Tony will be ever remembered for his love of animals and the environment, his Syrian cooking, a demanding yet loving teaching style, a relentlessly positive outlook, his giving heart, and his fighting spirit. He is survived by his older brother Shafik, his younger sister Margret, his wife Anne, his children Kristin and James, his grandson Jonah, 5 nieces and nephews, and 3 step children. May he rest in peace. Donations in his name may be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019