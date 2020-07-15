1/
Anthony J. Tosques
1935 - 2020
Tosques, Anthony J.
Sep 20. 1935 - Jul 9, 2020
After a long fight with kidney disease, Anthony Tosques (age 85) died at Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House with his wife and son beside him. Born in the Bronx, NY to Rose (Tantillo) and Anthony Tosques, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Lou (Callahan), his son David and daughter-in law Monica (Ordonez) of Dallas, TX; his brother Edward and niece Cecilia Tosques of Florence Italy; nephew Ivan Tosques, his wife Wendi and daughters Camille, Astrid, and Eva all of Winchester MA.
Tony earned a BBA in International Trade at CCNY-Baruch College where he met his wife in their drama club. He held executive positions with The Hearst Newspapers (NY), Canada Dry Corp. (NY), Pepsi Cola/Frito Lay (NY), Ingersoll Rand Corp. (NJ), and retired from Engelhard Corp. (NJ). Tony was an amateur photographer and he and Mary Lou's travels to every continent were well documented in his vivid photographs. An avid sports fan, loyal to the old Brooklyn Dodgers and to the NY Giants football team, he was a very competitive tennis player and true lover of the sport. In his youth he studied violin and played with the NYC Youth Orchestra through high school; as a lover of classical music and dance, Tony enthusiastically supported the Sarasota Orchestra and the Sarasota Ballet.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
