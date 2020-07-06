1/
Anthony went to heaven on June 26, 2020. He was 81. Born in Jersey City New Jersey November 16, 1938. He was retired from Ford Motor Co., Newark, New Jersey as an analyst. Anthony moved the family to Sarasota, Fl. in 1989. He was a member of Church of St. Patrick, Sarasota, Fl. He is pre deceased by his son Anthony Vincent. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mariann and a son Nicholas of Sarasota, and a daughter Georgette and son in law Shane of Newburgh Indiana. Also survived by his grandson James Anthony Henry of Newburgh, In. and granddaughter Maryjane of Evansville, In. Two great grandsons in Indiana. Anthony is also survived by his sister Angela Ioria of Nutley, New Jersey, Dorothy Drapkin of Tamarac, Fl. Rosemary Clerico of Bradley Beach, N.J., Ruthann Cherece of Forked River, N.J, and Denise Zappia of Homdel, N.J., along with 17 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews. Gulf Creamation is in charge. Services will follow at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
