Pirchio, Anthony M.

Nov 16,1938 - Jun 26, 2020

Anthony went to heaven on June 26, 2020. He was 81. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov.16, 1938. He was retired from Ford Motor Co., Newark, New Jersey as an analyst. Anthony moved his family to Sarasota, Fl. in 1989. He was a member of Church of St. Patrick, Sarasota, Fl. Anthony is predeceased by their son Anthony Vincent. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mariann, a son Nicholas of Sarasota, a daughter Georgette Henry and son in law Shane Henry of Newburgh, Indiana, grandson James Anthony of Newburgh, Indiana, granddaughter Mary Jane Henry of Evansville, Indiana and two great grandsons of Indiana., Also surviving are is sisters Angelia Iorio,of Nutley, New Jersey , Dorothy Drapkin of Tamerac, Fl., Rosemary Clerico of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, ,Ruthann Cherence of Forked River, New Jersey, and Denise Zappia of Homdel, New Jersey., along with 17 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. Gulf Cremation, Sarasota is in charge. Services will be at a later date.



