Anthony Maldonato


1924 - 2019
Anthony Maldonato Obituary
Maldonato, Anthony
March 30, 1924 - July 28, 2019
Formerly of Dumont, NJ, Anthony "Tony" Maldonato of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully due to complications from Colon Cancer.
He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 70 years Louise, his children Sandra Miller and James Maldonato, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, sisters Felicia Vinciquerra and Nancy Florio, and brother Joseph. He is predeceased by his parents Jenny Scala and Orazio Maldonato and brother Frank.
After serving in the military he worked in New Jersey at the Hill Bus Company, Guarantee Petroleum, Nicholson File, Scholastic Magazine and Bergen Community College where he spent 20 years as an HVAC Technician. After retiring from the college he and Louise moved to Sandalwood Mobile Home Park and he went back to work at Jeld-Wen, Windows and Doors of Venice until he retired a second time.
He was an active member of the Sandalwood Activities Committee (SAC) and served as Vice President for many years.
His wish was to have no formal service. Interment will be private at Venice Gardens and Gulf Coast Cremations are handling the arrangements.
For those who choose, the family requests tax-deductible contributions made in Tony's name to: Tidewell Hospice; Philanthropy Department; 5955 Rand Blvd; Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
